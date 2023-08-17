Misuse of Election Commission and Central agencies is happening: Sanjay Raut launches attack at BJP govt

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), levelled a severe charge against the BJP-led central government, alleging that Misuse of the Election Commission and all Central agencies is happening. He stated that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that Enforcement Directorate (ED ) decided who joins which party and it also decides who becomes a minister.

Asserting that the NCP was experiencing a similar situation, Raja Sabha MP questioned the election commission for giving the Shiv Sena symbol to the renegade group led by Eknath Shinde.

Sharad Pawar formed the Party and despite that you are giving party to Ajit Pawar , Balasahab Thackarey's party,Uddhav Thackeray is there but they are giving the symbol to Shinde what kind of justice is this? Raut said. Earlier Amid media reports of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut lashed out saying Ajit Pawar is not that big leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar.