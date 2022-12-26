Miumbai: Man stabs relative to death for slapping son

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Mumbai's Malvani neighbourhood over a small argument. A police officer told reporters on Monday that the event happened on Sunday night in Malvani's Rathodi village. He stated that the accused and the victim both worked as workers and resided in the same neighbourhood.



According to the police officer, the victim allegedly slapped the accused's child, resulting in an argument between the two workers. After this, the accused became enraged and stabbed him with a knife from his kitchen. The accused subsequently fled the scene, while the injured man was promptly rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have opened an investigation into the accused under IPC Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections, and a police team has been formed to arrest him.



Despite all efforts, crime in Mumbai continues to rise. Police in Mumbai discovered another murder case two days ago, in which a 27-year-old lady was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend and one of his associates, and her body was buried in a river earlier this month. On December 17, the Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested Riyaz Samad Khan (36) and Imran Shaikh (28) from Koparkhairane in this matter. Both accused strangled Urvashi Vaishnav (27), then dumped her body on the banks of the Gadi River in Matheran's foothills. On December 14, a murder case was registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station. In the absence of CCTV footage, the police identified the woman's body based on her footwear.