MLA Aslam Shaikh receives death threats from 'gangster' Goldy Brar

Bangur Nagar police on Saturday registered a FIR against an unknown person who allegedly claimed to be fugitive Canadian gangster Goldy Brar and called on former Guardian Minister and MLA Aslam Shaikh's mobile and threatened to kill him in two days.The call was attended by Shaikh's personal assistant, lawyer Vikram Kapoor. Brar is close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bisnoi who had issued threats to actor Salman Khan in the past.

Shaikh was in the BMC office when the call was made on his mobile which was received by his lawyer-cum-personal assistant Singh on October 5. "A team has been formed to track down the two mobile numbers from which the calls were made. The caller threatened to kill Shaikh in two days before disconnecting the call. The case was registered after Singh informed Shaikh," said a police officer of the Bangur Nagar police station.



In the complaint, Singh said: "The mobile was with me when two calls were made. The caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and inquired about the MLA Shaikh. The caller threatened, Mein Goldy Brar bol raha hoon. Mein Aslam Shaikh ko do din me goli maarkar udaane wala hoon. Yeh Aslam Shaikh ko batha dena (This is Goldy Brar. I will be kill Aslam Shaikh in two days. Inform him)."A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) has been registered against an unknown person