MLA Disqualification Hearings to Resume from Tomorrow

Mumbai: From 4th January onwards, the hearings on MLA disqualification will take place again in front of Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The hearing on the disqualification of the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction and the Shinde faction has been completed. Now it is the turn of the Congress MLAs aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). As per the Supreme Court's orders, a decision regarding this matter must be made by January 31st.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has responded to the disqualification notice served by MLA Narvekar, but the Ajit Pawar faction has requested an additional month. Consequently, Ajit Pawar's group has now provided its response. With both factions presenting their arguments, the focus now shifts to the direction of the subsequent proceedings in the hearing.