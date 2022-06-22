MLA Meghna Bordikar takes dig over Sanjay Raut after Eknath and other MLAs revolt

Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde's revolt has made the Shiv Sena senior leadership extremely upset. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who always presents the role of Shiv Sena in front of the media, had also appeared before the media on Tuesday. At that time, he strongly criticized the BJP government at the Center and BJP leaders. He also said that the MLA from Surat is a Shiv Sainik and Eknath Shinde is our lifeblood. Raut competently sided with Shiv Sena. But his face was telling everything, that's why the BJP MLA has slapped Raut.

Eknath Shinde, who remained silent all day yesterday after revolting against the Shiv Sena leadership, has started interacting with the media since this morning. On the one hand, Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has more than 40 MLAs with him. On the other hand, Shinde has avoided giving a direct answer about forming a government by supporting BJP. Earlier, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena, while interacting with the media, explained the strategy and further direction. He also said that all the MLAs in Surat will come back, the MLAs have been forcibly retained. Raut interacted with the media, at which point his face appeared to have fallen off anything. This is why the BJP MLA has slammed Raut.

Meghna Bordikar, a woman MLA from Selu-Jintur constituency in Parbhani district, tweeted and targeted Raut.

Sanjay Raut had claimed that the MLAs were beaten and detained. When asked about it, Minister of State Bachchu Kadu said that nothing like this has happened here. "All the MLAs have come here voluntarily and all are happy. All the MLAs will have a meeting today and they will know by evening. All these are getting good response and more Shiv Sena MLAs are ready to come here on their own. ", Said Bachchu Kadu.