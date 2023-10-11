MLA Ravindra Dhangekar demands inclusion of Sassoon Hospital doctor as co-accused in drug smuggling case

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has written a letter to the police commissioner, demanding that the doctor who treated Lalit Patil, the prime accused in the drug smuggling case in Sassoon, be named as a co-accused in the case. Lalit Patil has escaped from Sassoon, and a police investigation is underway regarding this matter.

Dhangekar stated that Lalit Patil was arrested under the Anti-Narcotics Act. He arrived at Sassoon pretending to be ill, where he was shown to have been receiving treatment for several months. It has now come to light that he was residing there and operating a drug racket. He remained in Sassoon and even went out for walks. He received treatment from as many as six doctors, including the Dean of Sassoon, Sanjeev Thakur.

“Despite all of this, Dean Thakur is refusing to speak a word, neither the State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, nor Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif were willing to make any statements. It is evident that the doctors at the facility were somehow involved in Lalit Patil's escape. That is why we are urging the police to designate him as a co-accused in the case," Dhangekar said.