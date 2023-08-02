MLA Rohit Pawar arrives at Assembly wearing jacket highlighting MIDC concerns

During the monsoon session, NCP youth leader and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA, Rohit Pawar, raised concerns about the MIDC in his constituency. He led a protest in the rain to address the issue of MIDC approval. At the time, Minister Uday Samant requested the protesters to end the agitation, promising a resolution. Now, Rohit Pawar has once again brought attention to the MIDC issue in Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. As he arrived at the Assembly today, he highlighted the matter, wearing a jacket with the issue written on it.

Pawar, along with the industries minister, entered the Assembly, wearing the same innovative jacket. While the specifics of their conversation remain unknown, both Rohit Pawar and Industries Minister Uday Samant were seen smiling as they walked towards the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Rohit Pawar clarified his position on the issue. He mentioned that the T-shirt he was wearing had been gifted to him by a friend. Over the past few days, he had been raising his voice in the Assembly regarding the MIDC issue in his constituency. According to Pawar, the T-shirt represents a concern that goes beyond just one constituency; it pertains to all districts of Maharashtra. His friend intended to draw attention to the issue of youth employment through this T-shirt. Thus, Pawar arrived at the Assembly today wearing the same T-shirt.

Further, he said that the Industry Minister also liked his T-shirt. However, it indirectly shows that there is political pressure behind them. Pawar, however, also expressed hope that he would defy political pressure and resolve the issue of MIDC as it was a question of the future of thousands of youth.