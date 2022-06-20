MLC Election 2022: Congress objects on Laxman Jagtap's voting

Congress has objected to the vote of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. The Congress has alleged that his ballot paper was put in the ballot box by someone other than Jagtap.

Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak are not feeling well. However, both these MLAs have voted for the Legislative Council. However, the Congress has alleged that Laxman Jagtap's ballot paper was put in the ballot box by someone other than him. Congress has also objected to Mukta Tilak's vote.

A total of 11 candidates are vying for the 10 MLC seats vide the electoral college comprising 288 MLAs, though effectively 285 shall vote in the elections on Monday (June 20).



The MLC elections are witnessing a thriller contest with the prime contest between Congress' Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad, both vying for the crucial 10th seat.