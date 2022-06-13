MLC elections will be held, 11 candidates in fray for 10 seats

After the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, now we will see the fight for Legislative Council elections. Eleven candidates will be in the fray for the 10 seats in the Legislative Council. As a result, hopes of a by-election have been dashed and five candidates from BJP and six from Mahavikas Aghadi will face each other.

Sadabhau Khot withdrew his candidature at the last minute on behalf of BJP and Shivajirao Garje withdrew his candidature on behalf of NCP. So now 11 candidates are in the fray for 10 seats in the Legislative Council.

Candidates contesting for the Legislative Council

Shiv Sena (Vidhan Parishad Shiv Sena Candidate)

Sachin Ahir

Aamshya Padvi



NCP (Vidhan Parishad Candidate)

Eknath Khadse

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar

Congress (Vidhan Parishad Congress Candidate)

Bhai Jagtap

Chandrakant Handore

BJP (Vidhan Parishad BJP Candidate)

Pravin Darekar

Uma Khapre

Shrikant Bhartiya

Ram Shinde

Prasad Lad

Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that the confidence of the BJP has been boosted after the third candidate was elected in the Rajya Sabha elections. "There is dissatisfaction in the ruling party, there is a lack of coordination among them, so we will fight for the fifth seat and win," he said.