MLC polls: BJP's Laxman Jagtap travels via ambulance to cast vote

Every vote has become important for the BJP. Meanwhile, jailed NCP minister Nawab Malik and MLA Anil Deshmukh have been denied by the court.

Similarly, two BJP MLAs from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, who are ill, have left for Mumbai. Mukta Tilak left for Mumbai this morning. However, Laxman Jagtap was rushed to Mumbai by ambulance.

BJP MLAs were the first to reach the Vidhan Bhavan. As a result, about 84 BJP MLAs have cast their votes so far. NCP MLAs have also started voting and so far a total of 156 MLAs have cast their votes. 45 NCP MLAs have cast their votes. Shiv Sena MLAs' got stuck in trafic. As a result, Shiv Sena MLA has reached Vidhan Bhavan late. The second bus has just reached the Vidhan Bhavan. Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde were in the bus.

During the Rajya Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had dedicated the victory to Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak calling them fighter MLAs.