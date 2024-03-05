MMRDA and Slum Redevelopment Authority to Develop 15,000 Houses in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar

In a significant move to renew Mumbai's urban landscape, a crucial meeting was chaired between the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and MMRDA. The focus of this meeting was to push the stalled slum redevelopment project in the city.Chief Minister shared about this meeting on his official x account (formerly known as X).

A joint agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Slum Redevelopment Authority to redevelop approximately 15,000 houses in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar as per the directives of the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, along with other important infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister gave the green light for the implementation of Automated Rapid Public Transport (Pod Taxi) project in the Bandra Kurla complex.