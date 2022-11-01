MMRDA launches second longest orthotropic steel decks on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) launched the second of the longest, 180 metre orthotropic steel decks (OSD) on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — a 22-km-long sea link that will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas said, It is a significant milestone that team MMRDA has reached in MTHL. Teams are moving in sync with our catchup plan towards commissioning the project by the end of next year.

According to a report of The Indian Express, at 2,400 MT, these OSDs weigh as heavy as six large-sized aircraft and give a navigation space of 180 metres to ships traversing under the bridge without obstruction. Steel deck superstructures, being used for the first time in the country, will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to a concrete superstructure.