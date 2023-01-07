MMRDA will hold 16 hour mega block on Jan 8 for testing of integrated signalling systems

The second phase of metro lines 2A and 7 will become operational soon, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

The line 2A connects Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali to DN Nagar and line 7 connects Aarey Road to the Andheri Highway. The MMRDA will take a 16-hour mega block for the integration of the first phase of metro lines with the second phase between 6 am to 10 pm on January 8 on lines 2A and 7 for testing of integrated signalling systems.

The entire civil work, as well as system works of both the metro lines, have been completed, the MMRDA said in a release issued on Friday. It said road traffic will ease once both the lines become fully operational. The entire civil work and the system works of the metro lines have been completed and soon the second phase of the metro 2A and 7 will be in service of Mumbaikars, said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA.