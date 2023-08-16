MNS activist vandalises office on Mumbai-Goa highway
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's directive takes a forceful turn as district president Devendra Gaikwad of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reportedly ransacks the office of a company engaged in the Mumbai-Goa highway project.
The targeted office belongs to Chetak Sunny Company in Mangaon. The incident follows Thackeray's recent rally where he urged party members to stage a demonstration on the Mumbai-Goa highway. Swiftly, Gaikwad's actions ensued as a consequence of the rally's call to action.