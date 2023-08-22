MNS activists vandalise Amazon office in Nagpur over sale of Pakistani flags

Activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stormed and vandalised the Nagpur office of e-commerce giant Amazon. The incident was triggered by the MNS's allegations that Pakistani flags were being sold on the online platform within India, stirring up tension in the Ganeshpeth area.

Claiming that Pakistani flags were available for purchase on Amazon's online platform, MNS representatives had previously communicated their concerns to the company officials. However, they asserted that despite their efforts, the sale persisted. Around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, MNS members staged a demonstration, gaining entry into Amazon's office near Baidyanath Chowk in Ganeshpeth. Company employees were questioned about the ongoing sale before some of the merchandise was vandalised.

Citing their independent verification of the online sale of Pakistani flags, MNS office-bearers expressed disappointment over the company's unresponsiveness and refusal to engage in dialogue. As a result, the decision to stage the protest was deemed necessary.

In response to the incident, a significant police presence was deployed to the office premises, including senior officials from Nagpur Police. Subsequently, MNS members commenced a sit-in protest outside the Amazon office. The MNS emphasized that their demonstration will persist until senior officials from the company issued an apology to the nation.