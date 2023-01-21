ED arrests Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in job scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam, a senior official said. Ghosh, was first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths following overnight search operations at his Chinar Park apartment and then arrested, he said.

"We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today," the officer told PTI. Several documents and a diary were also seized from Ghosh's twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started on Friday morning, he added. Incidentally, Ghosh has also been summoned by CBI officials for his alleged role in the same scam.

Kuntal Ghosh is TMC youth wing leader from Bengal’s Hooghly region. He has been accused of hoodwinking job aspirants and drawing more than Rs 19 crore from over 300 candidates, on promise of appointing them as teachers in state-run schools.The young TMC leader was arrested from one of his homes in Chinar Park, situated on the outskirts of Kolkata.The arrest brings fresh focus on the alleged teacher recruitment scam in TMC-ruled Bengal and also goes on to show the deep-rooted corruption in teachers appointment. Months ago, former TMC leader Partha Chatterjee & about a dozen officials of education department were held for alleged role in scam.