Mumbai: Police arrest man for entering PM Modi's BKC rally posing as an Army soldier

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, Mumbai Police arrested a man for posing as an Army soldier, police officials said.

The 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested by Mumbai Police 90 minutes before PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), according to Mumbai Police officials.

The accused pretended to be a Naik from the Army's "Guards Regiment" to get access to the high-security VVIP area.

The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Mishra, a science graduate who was stopped by Mumbai Crime Branch officials at 3 p.m. on suspicion. The Mumbai Police filed under sections 171, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused was produced in Bandra court on Friday and was sent to police custody until January 24.