MNS chief Raj Thackeray cancels Maha aarti on Ashaya Tritiya

On the occasion of Akshayya Tritiya, MNS had organized Maha Aarti all over the state. The same order was given to the workers by MNS president Raj. But now Raj has canceled Maha Aarti. Don't do aarti anywhere in the state tomorrow. Raj has clarified his role in such words that he does not want to disturb anyone's festival. In this regard, Raj has sent a tweet. Raj has given the government up to 3 days to take down the horns on the mosques. "We will not remain silent from May 4," Raj warned at a meeting in Aurangabad yesterday. Eid will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. Also tomorrow is Akshayya Tritiya. On this occasion, MNS was to organize Aartis across the state. However, Raj has canceled the program. He has given such instructions to the workers.

Tomorrow is Eid. I have spoken about that in yesterday's meeting of Sambhajinagar. This festival of the Muslim community should be celebrated with joy. Don't do Aarti anywhere on your festival day like Akshay Tritiya as decided earlier. "The loudspeaker issue is not a religious matter but a subject of public interest. What further needs to be done, I will inform tomorrow through my Twitter handle," said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president.