MNS chief Raj Thackeray leaves for Jalna to meet Maratha quota protesters

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), left for Jalna on Monday to meet with protesters calling for Maratha reservation. Rasta Roko movement also got started in multiple locations and Raj Thackeray has been stopping and meeting the people.

In the meantime, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that if the government's intentions had been clear, the reservation would have been granted to the Maratha community by passing a law in the Parliament rather than using lathi charges against protesters over the Maratha reservation.

He also raised the question that when the 18 ministers in this government were in the previous government as well, then why didn't they do anything; Why didn't these ministers put the condition of giving reservation to the Maratha community before joining the new (BJP) government.

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar should take a concrete role and say that if the central government does not make a law then we will resign from the government but they will not say this because they are infatuated with the chair (political power), said Vijay Wadettiwar.

A clash had broken out between police and protesters on Friday in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters.