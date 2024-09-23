MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai

The campaign for the much-awaited Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun. On Monday, September 23, MNS chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister. This meeting raised several questions in state political circles in view of the upcoming assembly polls.

According to reports, Raj Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde had a 20-minute closed-door conversation during the meeting. Now, there is a buzz in the political corridors that the MNS chief is again in the mood to support the BJP-led Mahayuti in the assembly elections.

Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM

MNS chief Raj Thackeray called on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, CM's official residence, in Mumbai today.



Earlier, Thackeray announced that he would fight the assembly elections alone and not form any alliances. However, this meeting with CM Eknath Shinde just before the elections invites many kinds of speculation.

