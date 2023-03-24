MNS chief Raj Thackeray opposes destruction of Nashik’s ‘oxygen hub’

Raj Thackeray, the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has raised objections to the proposed destruction of approximately 250,000 trees at Panjrapole in Nashik, which is known as the "oxygen hub’ of Nashik. The controversy revolves around BJP MLA Devyani Pharande's proposal to allocate around 850 acres of the Panjrapole land for industrial use. The site currently houses 250,000 trees and 1,500 livestock.

In light of these events, Raj Thackeray held a meeting with Dilip Datir, the MNS city chief of Nashik, senior corporator Salim Mama Shaikh, and other officials at Krishna Kunj today. During the meeting, he was briefed on the situation and made it clear that he would oppose the destruction of forest resources under any circumstances. The official position of the Nashik office will be announced tomorrow.