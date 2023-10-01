MNS chief Raj Thackeray raises concerns over incidents during Ganeshotsav celebrations in Maharashtra

Ganeshotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra. However, amidst the festivities, incidents of violence and even deaths related to DJ sound at certain places have raised concerns. Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), expressed his worry, emphasizing the need for a serious examination if individuals are paying the price for their mistakes.

Taking to his official X handle, Raj Thackeray said that, while Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra proceeded without major disruptions, there were instances that called for attention. Thackeray extended his heartfelt congratulations to the administrative machinery for their diligent efforts in making the festival a success. He commended their dedication, considering that they worked tirelessly even while celebrating festivals in their own homes.

Thackeray's remarks are rooted in the recent Maha Utsav in Maharashtra and its evolving nature. He believes that festivals such as Ganapati, Dahihandi, Navratri, and celebrations honouring Hindu deities should be observed with great enthusiasm in the country. Even in the face of government-imposed restrictions, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has a history of challenging such measures when necessary. Thackeray pointed out that there are groups opposing celebrations of Hindu festivals while remaining silent on the fervour of other religions, but the MNS has consistently countered such opposition.

However, during the ten days of the festival, particularly during the processions, there has been an increase in incidents of heart failure, death, temporary or permanent deafness, and even loss of eyesight due to laser lights. These issues can be attributed to the high sound levels of DJs and Dolby sound systems. While people participate in the processions, dance, express happiness, and leave, the situation for policemen, other administrative agencies, and local residents in the area is genuinely grave. Thackeray suggested that it is not surprising that many individuals have experienced hearing loss due to continuous exposure to 24/7 noise. He questioned whether the price paid for happiness and celebration is too high.

Additionally, Thackeray mentioned an incident where a young man in a family died, and the family members were assaulted for requesting that the DJ's volume be lowered. While such incidents might appear isolated, they underscore the need for reflection on whether something is amiss.

Thackeray called for a balanced approach to Ganeshotsav, emphasizing eco-friendly practices like avoiding the use of thermocol and promoting immersion in artificial ponds to minimize harm to nature and others. He encouraged political leaders, the government, intellectuals in society, and Ganeshotsav Mandals to take the initiative to address these issues.

Thackeray proposed a moderate and traditional approach to processions with traditional drum corps and lazim, preserving the sanctity of the festival while enhancing the joy and attracting visitors from around the world.

He expressed his intention to engage with heads of mandals soon but also urged the entire government and political parties to transcend political considerations and take collective action.

"The court had observed that hoardings in the city make the city ugly. I fully agree with this view of the court. And as I said before, if all political parties are going to shut down the hoarding culture, my party will be the first to do so. On the same lines, if the entire political establishment is ready to remove some of the offensive elements of this festival, my party will be at the forefront," he said.

In conclusion, Thackeray reiterated that they are the ones who fight for Hindu festivals and if any issues arise while celebrating them, we will take the initiative to address them. However, it is now the responsibility of all political parties and those who have the capacity to lead and enlighten society to come together and take action on these important matters