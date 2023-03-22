MNS displays "Future Chief Minister of Maharashtra" banners ahead of Gudi Padwa public meeting

Today, on December 22nd, the Marathi New Year, also known as Gudi Padwa, is being joyously celebrated in the state with great fervour. As part of the celebrations, Manase's Gudi Padwa public meeting will take place, and MNS President Raj Thackeray is scheduled to address the meeting from Mumbai's Shivaji Park ground. The anticipation surrounding this speech has captured everyone's attention. In the meantime, MNS has displayed banners in the Sena Bhavan area, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

On the occasion of the Gudipadwa rally, MNS has displayed banners with the theme "Hindujannayak Raj Thackeray" in the Shivaji Park area. The banners also feature the statement, "The future Chief Minister of Maharashtra..!" These banners, put up by Dadar deputy branch president Laxman Patil in front of Sena Bhavan, have generated significant buzz in political circles.