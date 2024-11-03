MNS Diwali Lanterns Removed for Violating Election Guidelines

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) faced directives from the state's chief electoral officer to remove their Diwali lanterns, which featured the party's name and symbol. These lanterns were showcased during the party's Deepotsav event at Shivaji Park.

Despite the event concluding on Thursday, the lanterns remained displayed, prompting the removal order on Friday due to violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on October released a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Raj Thackeray's son Amit is set to make electoral debut from Mahim.

Elections in Maharashtra will be held in single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be on November 23.