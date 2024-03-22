MNS Gears Up for Massive Display of Strength at Shivaji Park for Gudi Padwa Rally

Mumbai: Amidst the talks of joining the Grand Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has started preparations for the Gudi Padwa rally.

It is noteworthy that Gudi Padwa has come on April 9 and this number is considered auspicious for the party president Raj Thackeray. MNS workers in the state are excited after the BJP called Raj Thackeray to Delhi for talks. So, it remains to be seen whether the rally, which will be held on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, will be a rallying cry for the party's show of strength. All eyes will be on Raj Thackeray's address during this rally at Shivaji Park.

MNS workers from across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan, have started holding meetings to organize rallies after the party asked them to show their strength ahead of the elections. An MNS leader in Mumbai assured that enough workers will gather at Shivaji Park on the day of the rally.



"Many have defected parties in the last few days. However, there haven't been many defections from the MNS. So the worker who is in the party now is a staunch MNS worker. He will stand by Raj Thackeray," said an MNS leader in Pune. "Coming to power gets things done. So, we will put our strength wherever the party leadership asks us," said a Mumbai-based leader.

MNS has 7 per cent votes in the state

In the last assembly elections, the MNS had won 7 percent of the votes in the state. So, while the opposition has not taken notice, the ruling party has taken note of the MNS. Raj Thackeray's speeches may hurt the opposition. MNS may upset Marathi votes in Mumbai and Thane. The BJP has decided to rope in the MNS despite potential displeasure to North Indian voters.

"Every year, we organize a Gudi Padwa mela. But this time, we'll be organizing it with more zest"

- Sandeep Deshpande, General Secretary, MNS