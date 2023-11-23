MNS hints at protests over Marathi signboards for shops in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai exhibited banners indicating a potential forceful protest in case the Supreme Court's deadline for displaying signboards of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devnagari script) is not complied with.

MNS has put up billboards in suburban Chembur, stating that the Supreme Court has given a deadline of November 25 to display names of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devanagari script). There could be aggressive protests, including vandalism after the deadline, read the posters.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had previously emphasized the importance of having signboards for shops and other establishments in the regional language, specifically Marathi in Maharashtra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start taking action against shop owners who failed to display Marathi sign boards in their shops. The deadline by the Supreme Court for the installation of the boards in Mumbai will come to an end on November 25 and penalties will be slapped from November 26.