MNS leader Amit Thackeray visits Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial Room in Special Jail

Ratnagiri: MNS president Amit Thackeray is conducting 'Manvise Punarbandhani Mahasampark Abhiyan' and is on a tour of Konkan. Today, Amit Thackeray visited the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial Room in the Special Jail at Ratnagiri.

Posting on Facebook, Amit Thackeray said that the senior police officer who came to meet him at Ratnagiri Government Rest House. At the request of Ameya Potdar, he went to Ratnagiri Special Jail. Amit Thackeray said that after going to the Savarkar Memorial Room, after learning the history of that cell, he left the city.



"I stood for a few minutes in the same place where Savarkar was imprisoned by the British for two years from 1921 to 1923 after being sentenced to black water in the Andamans. Those who come to Konkan for tourism should visit the Savarkar Memorial Room in this prison. Here is our history. Here is the motivation that gives tremendous strength to fight against oppression" he said.