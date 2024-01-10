After Alleged Assault, MNS Leader Claims His Party Is Extortionist

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Mahesh Jadhav has alleged that he was assaulted by Amit Thackeray, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Jadhav made the allegations in a social media video on Tuesday.

Jadhav alleged that he and a group of workers had gone to meet Amit Thackeray to seek justice for the workers. He said that he was arguing on behalf of the workers when Amit Thackeray and his associates assaulted him.

"Amit Thackeray and his associates beat me up badly, Jadhav alleged. I was lucky to be saved by the workers. They pulled me out of the building and took me to safety. Jadhav also alleged that Amit Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray are only interested in extortion. He said that the MNS is a "extortion racket" that is only interested in collecting money from businesses.

Jadhav alleged that he will not back down from his fight for justice for the workers. He said that he will hold Amit Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray accountable for the attack on him. The allegations by Jadhav have not been independently verified. Amit Thackeray has not yet responded to the allegations.

