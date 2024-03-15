MNS Leader Vasant More Meets Sanjay Raut, Clears Stand on Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be announced tomorrow and political parties and interested candidates are working in full swing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour of Maharashtra and is scheduled to address a rally at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai on March 17. On the other hand, disgruntled leaders seem to be jumping into another party looking for opportunities. NCP MLA Nilesh Lankay released his book on behalf of Sharad Pawar and said that Sharad Pawar's ideology is my ideology. Former MNS corporator Vasant More also met Sharad Pawar and hinted at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Later in the day, Vasant More met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

After Vasant More bid farewell to the MNS party, all eyes are on his next move. More has been offered by various political parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and Sanjay Raut himself had also called up and spoke to Vasant More. Raut had also said that Vasant More will not go with the 'Washing Machine'(what Raut calls the BJP).

Vasant More is keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune. He has said in the past that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections at a press conference. Interestingly, he has also been offered to join the party by the Congress. However, the name of Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar is being discussed for the Lok Sabha seat in Pune. More also said that he had spoken to Dhangekar on the phone and would meet him soon.

"I have met all the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The leaders I met have been in front of everyone and there is no behind-the-scenes discussion. Also, I have conveyed my stand to everyone and I want to fight for the people of Pune," he said. "I am having a positive discussion with maha vikas aghadi (MVA) leaders and we don't want washing machines in Pune," he said. "I have spoken to Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar on the phone and will meet him soon," he said.