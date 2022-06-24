MNS putting banners in Mumbai against Shiv Sena after Shinde's revolt

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has split due to the revolt called by Eknath Shinde. At present, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are seen in the army. Due to this rebellion, MNS is strongly criticizing Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, banners mocking Shiv Sena are also being put up by MNS in Mumbai.

Mahendra Bhanushali, MNS office bearer in Chandivali, seems to have pushed the Shiv Sena through banners. Mumbai Municipal Corporation had seven MNS corporators in 2017. Shiv Sena had broken the group of six corporators. Bhanushali has reminded him through these banners. On this banner "At that time my Rajsaheb's corporators were blown up, how do you feel now?" Such a question has been asked.

Speaking to the media, Bhanushali said, "I am a loyal activist of Raj Thackeray. I am a devotee of him. You have been hit six times by the stick of God. A few days ago, the only news was that our true Hindutva and its false Hindutva. The whole of India saw a staunch Hindutva leader in the form of Raj Thackeray."