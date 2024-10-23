MNS Releases Third List of 13 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
October 23, 2024
Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 23, 2024): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. This list includes 13 candidates from Thane, Palghar, and Nashik districts. Earlier, MNS announced seven candidates, followed by a second list of 45 candidates released on Tuesday.
Notable candidates in the third list include:
- Amravati: Mangesh Patil
- Nashik West: Dinkar Dharmaji Patil
- Ahmedpur-Chakur: Narsinha Bhikane
- Parli: Abhijit Deshmukh
- Vikramgad: Sachin Shingda
- Bhiwandi Rural: Vanita Shashikant Kathure
- Palghar: Naresh Karda
- Shahada: Atmaram Pradhan
- Wadala: Snehal Sudhir Jadhav
- Kurla: Pradeep Waghmare
- Ovala Majiwada: Sandeep Pachange
- Gondia: Suresh Chaudhary
- Pusad: Ashwin Jaiswal
The MNS has declared its intention to contest the elections independently, without joining any ruling or opposition alliances. In the previous two elections, the party secured one seat each in 2014 and 2019.
Voting for the 288-member legislative assembly in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Counting will be held on November 23.