MNS Thane Candidate Avinash Jadhav Files Nomination for Maharashtra Assembly Election in Presence of Raj Thackeray

Avinash Jadhav, the candidate from Thane district in Maharashtra, file his nomination form today, October 24, in presence of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, first time Thackeray will attend a nomination filing. In 2019 Assembly election, he narrowly lost to Sanjay Kelkar by 20,000 votes.

This time, the campaign will be heavily digital, with a focus on using digital platforms. However, traditional campaign materials like banners, flags, and hats will also be used. For the first time, Raj Thackeray will be present during someone’s nomination filing, creating great enthusiasm among party workers in Thane.

"For the first time, it is happening that Raj Thackeray is coming to support me when I will be filing my nomination on October 24. All MNS workers are dedicated to serving the people of Thane, and we are confident of winning the 148 Thane Assembly seat," Jadhav said.

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are approaching, there is a massive contest between the Mayuti and the MVA. But on the other hand, MNS is neither part of Mahyuti nor part of MVA.

Though MNS supported Mahayuti during Lok Sabha elections, they are now moving forward with the “Ekla Chalo Re” formula. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray declared 2 candidates for the assembly elections as of now- Raju Patil from Kalyan Rural and Avinash Jadhav from 148- Thane City Assembly constituency.

While speaking to LomatTimes.com Avinash Jadhav slams MVA alliance said, "The MVA disappears when it comes to addressing the real issues of the common man. Where were they when people were dying in Kalwa hospital?" He also took a dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over toll waiver "The Shinde Sena is taking credit for the toll waiver, but it was the MNS that protested for years. We even went to jail for this cause. Sixty-seven toll plazas were closed because of our efforts, and the recent toll waiver is a result of our long-standing protests," he said.

Jadhav criticizes the opposition's dirty politics and vows to address local problems in the Thane constituency. "Instead of engaging in dirty politics, I will address local problems like water shortages and garbage management. Thane needs more flyovers and gardens to improve the quality of life," he added.

Jadhav also took a snatching attack on Thane's civic body, alleging that Thane Municipal Corporation was misusing funds. "There are allegations that funds meant for development are being misused in the Thane Municipal Corporation. We need to ensure transparency and accountability."