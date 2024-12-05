MNS Workers Booked for Assaulting Grocery Shop Owner in South Mumbai

Three members of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been booked by VP Road police in Girgaon, South Mumbai, following allegations of assaulting a grocery shop owner over a language disagreement.

The incident occurred in Khetwadi, a locality in Girgaon, when a customer, Vimal Mhaskar, visited a grocery store to buy cardamom. The shop owner, 38-year-old Babulal Prajapati, reportedly insisted that Mhaskar speak in Marwari, which led to a dispute. Offended, Mhaskar sought help from local MNS workers, who allegedly intervened aggressively.

According to police reports, MNS members Arjun Jadhav, Kuldip Bapardekar, and Nagesh Hatankar forcibly brought Prajapati to an MNS office, where they assaulted him and recorded the incident.

The VP Road police have registered a case against the accused under sections 127 (wrongful confinement) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. While notices have been issued to the accused for further investigation, they have not been detained, as the charges carry a punishment of less than seven years.Authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.