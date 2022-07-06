MNS youth leader Amit Thackeray meets Rane at his residence

The last few days have seen a lot of colorful political developments in the state. Similarly, a visit to Konkan has caught the attention of political circles. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is currently on a tour of the Sindhudurg district. Amit Thackeray on Wednesday met Narayan Rane's son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. The meeting took place at Rane's Om Ganesh residence in Kankavli. On this occasion, Nitesh Rane welcomed Amit Thackeray with a shawl, coconut and a bouquet of flowers. After that, Amit Thackeray and Nitesh Rane discussed various issues for about half an hour.

However, it was once again seen that the BJP and MNS are growing closer. MNS and BJP are likely to contest the upcoming local body elections in the state. Several prominent BJP leaders had visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray's Shivteerth residence in the last few days. However, due to surgery on Raj Thackeray's leg, he is currently away from active politics. Therefore, Amit Thackeray seems to be active at present.



