Mobile phones seized from prisoners in Pune's Yerawada central jail

In a concerning trend, the Yerawada Central Prison has witnessed a rising number of mobile phone-related incidents within its confines in recent months. Authorities have reported the discovery of three more mobile phones hidden inside the prison, resulting in another case being registered at the Yerawada Police Station.

According to the official police complaint, the three prisoners involved in this latest incident have been identified as Niranjan alias Nilesh Balu Shinde, Mahesh Raju Panchariya, and an unnamed accomplice. The complaint was filed by a Yerawada jail official who stumbled upon the contraband.

The seized mobile phones, along with their batteries and SIM cards, were concealed in a bag discovered in the possession of Nilesh Shinde. This marks a disturbing escalation in the recurring issue of unauthorized mobile phone usage within the prison walls, prompting fresh legal action against the inmates involved.

In recent months, such incidents have seen a noticeable uptick, resulting in prisoners facing new charges every time a mobile phone is uncovered within the facility.