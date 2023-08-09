Mobile phones seized from prisoners in Pune's Yerawada central jail

Another concerning incident has come to light at Pune's Yerawada Central Jail, where mobile phones were discovered in the possession of prisoners within the jail premises. The authorities seized two mobile phones and two SIM cards from the inmates, prompting the registration of a case with the Yerawada Police Station.

The illicit mobile phones were recovered on two separate occasions, on August 5 and August 6, from the prison. The individuals involved, namely Talim Mohammad Khan, Raju Tukaram Aswale, Sachin alias Pappu Dattatray Gholap, and Akash Uttam Randive, have been charged by the police in connection with the case.

The prison officials were alerted to the situation after receiving information about Talim Khan's use of a mobile phone within the facility. Additionally, on August 6, another accused, Raju Aswale, was found in possession of a mobile phone, with Gholap and Randive assisting him in obtaining the phone from outside the prison. As a result, they too have been implicated in the case.