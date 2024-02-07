Modi-Shah’s Election Commission, Says Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar Getting NCP Name and Symbol - Video

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, February 7, asserting that it operates as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Election Commission. Raut's criticism followed the EC's declaration of the Ajit Pawar faction as the legitimate NCP, dealing a blow to party founder Sharad Pawar. Additionally, the poll panel granted the NCP symbol 'clock' to Ajit Pawar's group.

Raut further emphasised that despite objections raised by Sharad Pawar, the founder and President of NCP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sided with his nephew, Ajit Pawar. This, according to Raut, does not align with democratic principles. He cited a similar occurrence involving the Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to the Election Commission of India's statement, the decision was based on a comprehensive examination of various factors, including the aims and objectives outlined in the party constitution, adherence to party constitution norms, and assessments of both organizational and legislative majority.

However, the Ajit Pawar faction took a proactive step on Wednesday, filing a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure a fair hearing if the Sharad Pawar group decides to challenge the Election Commission's order recognizing the Maharashtra deputy chief minister's party as the real Nationalist Congress Party.