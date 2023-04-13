Sugar Mill Case: NCP leader Hasan Mushrif gets interim protection

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court granted interim protection to former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in a money laundering case. Mushrif had appealed in the high court after a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) rejected his anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the Bombay High Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply but the ED sought some time and a next date was given on April 27.

The MLA from Kagal Assembly constituency in Kolhapur had served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a case based on a first information report (FIR) filed in Kolhapur and a complaint lodged by the Registrar of Companies. The case involves accusations regarding the issuance of shares of the Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory to farmers who deposited Rs 10,000.