Monsoon onset declared in Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday declared the advancement of monsoon upto Mumbai and Delhi.In case of Mumbai, this is two weeks after the official onset date of monsoon i.e. June 11. This comes a day after the city witnessed heavy rains of over 100mm in several areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city for Sunday indicating heavy rains at isolated places.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and Mumbai overnight as the monsoon reached both cities together in a rare event.While it hit the national capital two days earlier than schedule, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Last time when Monsoon covered both Mumbai and Delhi around the same time was on June 21, 1961.

Southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.Even as rain brought respite from scorching heat in Delhi and adjoining areas, waterlogging was reported in various areas of Gurugram.