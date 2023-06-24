Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai today, rain lashes parts of city

Mumbai experienced heavy rain early this morning as the Southwest Monsoon, which is already almost a week late, is predicted to arrive today, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department said on Thursday said monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, but a formal announcement is yet to be done. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, said IMD Mumbai earlier.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states, IMD said earlier.