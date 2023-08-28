More than 1.5 crore people benefitted from shasan aplya dari drive: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said 1.5 crore people in the state have benefitted from the shasan aplya dari (government at your doorstep) drive and CM's Relief Fund. He was speaking at a function connected to the shasan aplya dari initiative at Parbhani, more than 500 kilometres from here, in the state's Marathwada region.

More than 1.5 crore people have benefited from shasan aplya dari initiative and Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The state has so far distributed 22,000 tractors and 22,50 rotavators (rotary tillers) to farmers. Around 4 lakh people have received Rs 1,351 crore under various schemes, Shinde said.

Speaking at the event, he took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray by saying his government's work had galvanised some people who ran the administration from home to go offline (on the ground) instead of staying offline. Some people routinely said the state government would fall but it has only got stronger with Ajit Pawar joining, he added.