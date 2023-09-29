More than 39k Ganpati idols immersed till 6 am

As of 6 am today, 39, 235 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While 6,601 were sarvajanik, 32,190 were Gharguti idols. 444 Gauri idols were also immersed. Of these, immersion of 11,097 idols was carried out in the artificial lakes created by the civic body. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar took part in a clean-up drive at the Juhu beach.

More than 20,000 idols were immersed in Mumbai till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi. 20,195 idols were immersed, comprising 18,772 household ones, 1,019 'sarvajanik' or public idols and 304 of goddess Gauri.As per civic data, 7,381 of the 20,195 idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body. The 7,381 idols comprise 7,084 household idols, 204 'sarvajanik' ones and 93 of goddess Gauri.