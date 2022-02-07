Mother sells her own 4-year old son for Rs 1 lakh in Pune

A shocking incident has come to light in which a mother sold her son for Rs one lakh. The mother had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the police station after selling her four-year-old son. Several shocking details came to light after the police launched an investigation into the incident. The incident took place in Kothrud area of ​​Pune, which is causing outrage everywhere.

A four-year-old boy was abducted from Kothrud area in Pune by his mother. Considering the seriousness of the crime, the police immediately registered a case. They then started the investigation. But the investigation revealed shocking information. It was concluded that the boy's mother had sold him for one lakh rupees. Not only that, the man to whom the mother had sold the child, has also come forward to sell the child to another person. Police have registered a case in this regard. Eight people have also been arrested. Police are investigating the matter further.

According to the police, the investigation was expedited after the mother lodged a complaint. Kothrud, Warje and Uttamnagar police stations started searching for the boy through 9 investigation teams. The abducted boy was with his sister-in-law (Jannat Bashir Sheikh) on the same day, police said. Police later arrested the woman and launched an investigation. She was thoroughly interrogated. At first, the woman gave vague answers. But after the investigation moved further she tole everything. While the investigation was underway, another team examined the CCTV footage. It also showed a woman carrying a child. Police then interrogated the detained woman. At the time, she confessed to the crime.

Jannat Bashir Sheikh said that the boy was abducted by Reshma Carpenter and complainant Priyanka Pawar. The son was sold to Chandrakala Mali and Bhanudas Mali in Panvel for one lakh rupees through the mediation of Tukaram Nimble, Maval. The police immediately searched for Jannat. Panvel contacted the police and decided to take further action. Panvel police immediately arrested Chandrakala Mali and Bhanudas Mali and questioned them about the children. He said that the boy was sold to Deepak Tukaram Mhatre, Raigad for one lakh and sixty thousand rupees. After that the police went to Raigad and arrested the accused and released the boy. The police have registered a case under sections 370, 368, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code Act. Eight people have also been arrested. All of them have been remanded in police custody till February 9. Police are investigating the matter. Does anyone else have a hand in this? Police are investigating how big this racket is.