Mother travels through floods to take her sick child hospital

Buldana - Vidarbha along with the state also witnessed heavy rain last week. In Buldana district also, many rivers have been flooded due to rains since last week. In addition, Kalegaon village in Malkapur taluka was cut off from Malkapur city, causing great difficulty to the villagers. As the village was surrounded by water on all four sides, the villagers had to wade through the flood for important and urgent services. Finding a way out of this flood, it was seen that a mother risked her life for the doctor's care.

The village is surrounded on all four sides by the river Vishwaganga, and there is only one way to reach, Malkapur via Harsoda. However, the villagers could not go anywhere as the water was flowing from the bridge in between. Meanwhile, a small child named Devansh of village Vaishali Ambadas Kale suddenly fell ill. But how to take him to the hospital for treatment as the village is surrounded by flood? Such a question was before the villagers including the black families. At that time, this mother dared to take the mother and the child from the flood by sitting on the tire. Vaishali, holding on to her life from the five-six feet deep flood water, brought her little one to Malkapur for treatment.

Mauli's struggle to save her loved one's life was caught on camera and is still a rural reality. The brave mother's journey was filmed by some villagers, and now the video is going viral on social media. However, instead of just making the video viral and praising the mother, the root problem of the village needs to reach the government court.