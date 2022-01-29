Mouni Roy stuns in golden lehenga on Sangeet night, green dress for pool brunch

After their dreamy wedding, newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted a pool brunch and Sangeet night to celebrate their happiness with their friends and family.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

For the goa-style pool brunch, the new bride for a shiny green full-length dress, paired with shades and sindoor.

Suraj wore a breezy blue-and-white shirt and trousers.

For their shimmery Sangeet night, the bride wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Suraj looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, as seen in their cake cutting and dance videos on social media.

Several other celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the festivities and danced their hearts out at both the functions held on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

With inputs from ANI

