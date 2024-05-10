MP Amol Kolhe Announces Five-Year Break from Acting to Focus on Politics and Development

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded on 7th May. The Shirur Constituency has been one of the hotly contested seats in the state. Dr Amol Kolhe of the MVA and Mahayuti's Shivaji Adhalrao Patil are pitted against each other for Shirur. In recent days, Kolhe has been facing a lot of criticism regarding his acting career. Now, the Shirur MP has come forward and revealed that he is going to be taking a break from acting for 5 years.

Also Read | 'Had Only 2 Options- Go To Jail Or Switch Parties': Shinde Sena's Mumbai NW Candidate Ravindra Waikar Admits Being Pressured To Leave Uddhav



While talking to a news channel, Kolhe said: "If developmental works for the constituency have to be completed, it will be difficult to give time to the acting field. Hence, priorities need to be fixed. For me, projects in the constituency are important. The works of the people of Shirur are more important and thus I will have to take a break from the industry. I am going to take a break from acting for five years. In these five years, you will see me on screen only when I'm propagating beliefs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj."