MP Navneet Rana discharged from hospital; flaunts Hanuman Chalisa



MP Navneet Rana has been discharged from the Lilawati Hospital on Sunday. Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were heard the MP was discharged with a 'Hanuman Chalisa' in hand. Arrested Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail on Thursday morning for her spondylosis treatment. The Amravati MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police last month following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

Navneet was lodged in Byculla women's prison Although the couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's residence, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity. Ravi is currently lodged in Taloja jail.In what seemed like a violation of her bail conditions, Rana said she would continue her ‘religious fight’. She was welcomed by BJP leader from Bandra Swapna Mathre who arrived outside the premises with an Aarti thali and claimed she supported ‘Rana as a woman’. “I respect the order of the court. I will not talk about the case, but I was not treated well in the lockup," she said. Judge R N Rokade of the special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs had laid down several conditions while granting Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana bail. “The accused shall not commit similar offences while being at large and shall not talk to the media on the subjects related to the case", he had said.