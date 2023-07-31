MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams MLA Sanjay Shirsat over misogynistic remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticised Shinde camp MLA Sanjay Shirsat for making misogynistic remarks about her, suggesting that she was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray solely because of her appearance.

Shirsat stated that Chandrakant Khaire, a former MP affiliated with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, informed him about this matter.

मी कशी दिसते आणि मी जिथे आहे तिथे का आहे हे मला एका गद्दार व्यक्तीने सांगायची गरज नाही, ज्याने 50 खोक्यांसाठी आपला आत्मा आणि प्रामाणिकपणा विकला.



संजय शिरसाट हे राजकारण आणि महिलांबद्दलच्या त्यांच्या विचारांमधील व्यापक आजाराचे एक उत्तम उदाहरण आहे, ते त्यांच्या टिप्पण्यांमधून… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 30, 2023

In response, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and labelled Shirsat as a "traitor" who compromised his "soul and integrity" for personal gain.

“I don’t need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I’m where I am. sold his principles and integrity for 50 khoke (referring to 50 Cr). Sanjay Shirsat is a perfect example of the widespread sickness in his views on politics and women, he definitely displays his own vulgar character through his comments, no wonder the BJP has kept him with them,” she tweeted in Marathi.