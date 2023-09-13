MP Sanjay Raut slams BJP over 'lotus' symbol on Parliament staff uniforms

The Congress criticized the ruling BJP on Monday over reports that its election symbol, the 'Lotus,' is being printed on the new uniforms of Parliament staff. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, questioned why the 'Lotus' symbol was chosen instead of including the national animal, the tiger, or the national bird, the peacock. Following this, Shiv Sena's Thackeray group MP, Sanjay Raut, also criticized the BJP on the same issue.

"Let the Modi government plant lotus flowers on the uniforms of parliament staff. However, the people are going to put mud in the 2024 elections. Nothing will happen with this fake lotus. People are going to put mud on their (BJP) face."

Regarding Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for the Maratha reservation, Sanjay Raut made serious allegations: "This government has nothing to do with the Maratha reservation. This government is afraid. This government only makes promises. This government aims to harm and eliminate Manoj Jarange Patil. They (BJP) don't care," Raut criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government.