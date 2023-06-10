MP Supriya Sule expresses gratitude for being named NCP working president

On the occasion of the founding day of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today, party president and senior leader Sharad Pawar announced the key appointments. He named Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the new Working Presidents of the party. Meanwhile, Supriya Sule expressed her confidence on Twitter, assuring that she would effectively carry out the assigned responsibility and honour the trust bestowed upon her by the party.

I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of @NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon. @praful_patel Bhai.



To my fellow members of the party, because… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 10, 2023

She took to Twitter to express her gratitude over the decision and said, "I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of @NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon. @praful_patel Bhai. To my fellow members of the party, because of whom we have come this far,I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens."

The recent events unfolded precisely 35 days after Sharad Pawar ignited a stir within the NCP by initially announcing his resignation and subsequently heeding the party's desire for him to continue as the party's leader on May 6. Pawar acknowledged the sentiments of the party members, stating that he couldn't disregard their feelings. In response to their love and the resolution passed by senior NCP leaders, he decided to retract his resignation and retain his position as the national president of the NCP.